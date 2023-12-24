Israel Abanikanda was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Abanikanda's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 16, Abanikanda has eight carries for 18 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has three receptions (four targets) for 16 yards.

Israel Abanikanda Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is on the injury report for the Jets.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Abanikanda 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 8 18 0 2.3 4 3 16 0

Abanikanda Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 11 @Bills 1 11 0 1 5 0 Week 14 Texans 3 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 4 8 0 2 11 0

