Will Israel Abanikanda Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Israel Abanikanda was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Abanikanda's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 16, Abanikanda has eight carries for 18 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has three receptions (four targets) for 16 yards.
Israel Abanikanda Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Jets.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Abanikanda 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|8
|18
|0
|2.3
|4
|3
|16
|0
Abanikanda Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 11
|@Bills
|1
|11
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Dolphins
|4
|8
|0
|2
|11
|0
