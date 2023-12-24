See how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Princeton

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-4

8-3 | 23-4 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 66-55 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2. Columbia

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 22-5

7-4 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: W 79-50 vs Wagner

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Francisco

@ San Francisco Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

3. Harvard

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10

6-5 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: W 62-41 vs UMass Lowell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

4. Brown

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-9

8-3 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: W 53-52 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-15

6-5 | 10-15 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: L 61-47 vs Temple

Next Game

Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Cornell

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-15

6-5 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 74-61 vs Marist

Next Game

Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Yale

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-10 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: L 75-56 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. Dartmouth

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-20

5-6 | 4-20 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: L 57-55 vs Lafayette

Next Game