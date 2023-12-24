Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Women's Ivy League Power Rankings
See how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Ivy League Power Rankings
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-4
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 66-55 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
2. Columbia
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
- Last Game: W 79-50 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Francisco
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
3. Harvard
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: W 62-41 vs UMass Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
4. Brown
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: W 53-52 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-15
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: L 61-47 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Cornell
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 74-61 vs Marist
Next Game
- Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Yale
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: L 75-56 vs St. John's (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-20
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: L 57-55 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
