Jeremy Ruckert will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the league when his New York Jets meet the Washington Commanders in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Ruckert's 16 catches have led to 151 yards (for an average of 15.1 per game). He has been targeted 22 times.

Ruckert vs. the Commanders

Ruckert vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed eight opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 25 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed six players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Ruckert will square off against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Commanders concede 264.8 passing yards per game.

The Commanders have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 32 this season (2.3 per game).

Jeremy Ruckert Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Ruckert Receiving Insights

Ruckert has 4.5% of his team's target share (22 targets on 487 passing attempts).

He has picked up 6.9 yards per target (151 yards on 22 targets).

Having played 10 games this year, Ruckert has not had a TD reception.

Ruckert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

