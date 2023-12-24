Will Jeremy Ruckert hit paydirt when the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ruckert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jeremy Ruckert score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Ruckert has hauled in 151 yards receiving (on 16 grabs). He has been targeted 22 times, and is putting up 15.1 yards per game.

Ruckert does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Jeremy Ruckert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 2 2 26 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 12 Dolphins 4 2 18 0 Week 13 Falcons 3 1 12 0 Week 14 Texans 3 3 37 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 2 2 16 0

Rep Jeremy Ruckert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.