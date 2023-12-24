The Washington Commanders (4-10) take a five-game losing streak into their contest with the New York Jets on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 37 in the contest.

Jets vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have led after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

New York's offense is averaging 1.6 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Commanders have been winning four times, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Jets have won the second quarter two times, been outscored eight times, and tied four times.

New York's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter nine times and won five times in 14 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Jets have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, New York is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter seven times, lost four times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New York's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Commanders' 14 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Jets vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jets have been winning two times, have been behind 10 times, and have been tied two times.

So far in 2023, the Commanders have been leading after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Jets have won the second half in six games this season (4-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (1-6), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

New York's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

Through 14 games this season, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half six times (0-6 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (4-4).

