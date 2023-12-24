The New York Jets will face the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Jets will earn a victory -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking worst with 255.1 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked seventh in the NFL (298.4 yards allowed per game). The Commanders rank 16th in total yards per game (333.4), but they've been less productive defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 384.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Jets vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jets (-3) Over (37) Jets 24, Commanders 19

Jets Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 62.3% chance to win.

New York is 5-8-1 ATS this season.

The Jets have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

In New York's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The point total average for Jets games this season is 38.4, 1.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington is 5-8-1 ATS this season.

The Commanders are 3-4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Washington and its opponent have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.

The average total for Commanders games is 42.8 points, 5.8 more than this game's over/under.

Jets vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 14.4 20.5 16.1 18.5 12.0 23.2 Washington 20.1 30.2 18.0 34.5 21.6 27.0

