Jets vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Jets will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Check out player props for the Jets' and Commanders' biggest contributors in this matchup.
Sign up to bet on the Jets-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|Jeremy Ruckert
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Trevor Siemian
|207.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-128)
|-
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Antonio Gibson
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|210.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.