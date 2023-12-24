The New York Jets will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +460

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +750

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Conklin - - 31.5 (-113) Dalvin Cook - 16.5 (-113) - Breece Hall - 48.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Jeremy Ruckert - - 12.5 (-113) Trevor Siemian 207.5 (-113) 3.5 (-128) - Garrett Wilson - - 65.5 (-113)

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 25.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 34.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 47.5 (-113) Antonio Gibson - 28.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Sam Howell 210.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 26.5 (-113) Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 37.5 (-113) -

