The New York Jets' (5-9) injury report ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders (4-10) currently has 11 players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 from MetLife Stadium.

The Jets enter this matchup following a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their most recent game.

The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 28-20.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out
Max Mitchell OL Neck Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Whitehead S Knee Questionable
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable
Jalyn Holmes DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice
Duane Brown OT Back Questionable
Joe Tippmann C Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Carter Warren OT Hip Full Participation In Practice
Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Questionable
Jason Brownlee WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring Out
Tyler Larsen C Knee Out
Charles Leno Jr. OT Calf Out
John Ridgeway DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Percy Butler S Illness Questionable
James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Cody Barton LB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Joshua Pryor DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets vs. Commanders Game Info

Jets Season Insights

  • While the Jets rank seventh in total defense with 298.4 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (255.1 yards per game).
  • The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 14.4 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 11th in the NFL (20.5 points allowed per game).
  • While the Jets rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 170.0 passing yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they rank second-best (170.4 passing yards per game allowed).
  • New York has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking third-worst with 85.1 rushing yards per contest. On defense, the Jets are ranked 27th in the NFL (127.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets have forced 19 total turnovers (18th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 28 times (31st in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -9, the second-worst in the league.

Jets vs. Commanders Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
  • Moneyline: Jets (-160), Commanders (+135)
  • Total: 37 points

