The New York Jets' (5-9) injury report ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders (4-10) currently has 11 players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 from MetLife Stadium.

The Jets enter this matchup following a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their most recent game.

The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 28-20.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Max Mitchell OL Neck Full Participation In Practice Jordan Whitehead S Knee Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable Jalyn Holmes DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Back Questionable Joe Tippmann C Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Carter Warren OT Hip Full Participation In Practice Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Questionable Jason Brownlee WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Out Charles Leno Jr. OT Calf Out John Ridgeway DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Percy Butler S Illness Questionable James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cody Barton LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Joshua Pryor DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Jets Season Insights

While the Jets rank seventh in total defense with 298.4 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (255.1 yards per game).

The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 14.4 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 11th in the NFL (20.5 points allowed per game).

While the Jets rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 170.0 passing yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they rank second-best (170.4 passing yards per game allowed).

New York has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking third-worst with 85.1 rushing yards per contest. On defense, the Jets are ranked 27th in the NFL (127.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Jets have forced 19 total turnovers (18th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 28 times (31st in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -9, the second-worst in the league.

Jets vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)

Jets (-3) Moneyline: Jets (-160), Commanders (+135)

Jets (-160), Commanders (+135) Total: 37 points

