Jets vs. Commanders Injury Report — Week 16
The New York Jets' (5-9) injury report ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders (4-10) currently has 11 players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 from MetLife Stadium.
Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Jets enter this matchup following a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their most recent game.
The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 28-20.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|Out
|Max Mitchell
|OL
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jordan Whitehead
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jalyn Holmes
|DL
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jason Brownlee
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Knee
|Out
|Charles Leno Jr.
|OT
|Calf
|Out
|John Ridgeway
|DT
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Percy Butler
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cody Barton
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Joshua Pryor
|DE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Jets vs. Commanders Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Jets or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Season Insights
- While the Jets rank seventh in total defense with 298.4 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (255.1 yards per game).
- The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 14.4 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 11th in the NFL (20.5 points allowed per game).
- While the Jets rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 170.0 passing yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they rank second-best (170.4 passing yards per game allowed).
- New York has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking third-worst with 85.1 rushing yards per contest. On defense, the Jets are ranked 27th in the NFL (127.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Jets have forced 19 total turnovers (18th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 28 times (31st in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -9, the second-worst in the league.
Jets vs. Commanders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
- Moneyline: Jets (-160), Commanders (+135)
- Total: 37 points
Sign up to live bet on the Jets-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.