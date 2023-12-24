The Washington Commanders (4-10) will aim to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Jets vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Jets Insights

The Jets put up 14.4 points per game, 15.8 fewer than the Commanders surrender per contest (30.2).

The Jets collect 129.4 fewer yards per game (255.1), than the Commanders give up per outing (384.5).

New York rushes for 85.1 yards per game, 34.6 fewer than the 119.7 Washington allows per outing.

The Jets have turned the ball over 28 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Commanders have forced (15).

Jets Home Performance

The Jets' average points scored in home games (16.1) is higher than their overall average (14.4). But their average points conceded at home (18.5) is lower than overall (20.5).

The Jets rack up 259.4 yards per game at home (4.3 more than their overall average), and give up 292 at home (6.4 less than overall).

New York racks up 179.3 passing yards per game in home games (9.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 172 at home (1.6 more than overall).

At home, the Jets rack up 80.1 rushing yards per game and give up 120. That's less than they gain (85.1) and allow (127.9) overall.

The Jets convert 27% of third downs at home (1.5% higher than their overall average), and give up 43.1% at home (3.8% higher than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Atlanta L 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Houston W 30-6 CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami L 30-0 CBS 12/24/2023 Washington - CBS 12/28/2023 at Cleveland - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at New England - -

