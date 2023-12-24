How to Watch Jets vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-10) will aim to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
How to Watch Jets vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
Jets Insights
- The Jets put up 14.4 points per game, 15.8 fewer than the Commanders surrender per contest (30.2).
- The Jets collect 129.4 fewer yards per game (255.1), than the Commanders give up per outing (384.5).
- New York rushes for 85.1 yards per game, 34.6 fewer than the 119.7 Washington allows per outing.
- The Jets have turned the ball over 28 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Commanders have forced (15).
Jets Home Performance
- The Jets' average points scored in home games (16.1) is higher than their overall average (14.4). But their average points conceded at home (18.5) is lower than overall (20.5).
- The Jets rack up 259.4 yards per game at home (4.3 more than their overall average), and give up 292 at home (6.4 less than overall).
- New York racks up 179.3 passing yards per game in home games (9.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 172 at home (1.6 more than overall).
- At home, the Jets rack up 80.1 rushing yards per game and give up 120. That's less than they gain (85.1) and allow (127.9) overall.
- The Jets convert 27% of third downs at home (1.5% higher than their overall average), and give up 43.1% at home (3.8% higher than overall).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Atlanta
|L 13-8
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Houston
|W 30-6
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Miami
|L 30-0
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|12/28/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|1/7/2024
|at New England
|-
|-
