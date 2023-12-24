The Washington Commanders (4-10) will try to halt their five-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This game has a point total of 37.

Before the Commanders meet the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.

Jets vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Jets (-3) 37 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jets (-3) 37.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Jets vs. Commanders Betting Insights

New York's ATS record is 5-8-1 this season.

The Jets are winless ATS (0-0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this year.

Five of New York's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).

Washington is 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Commanders' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or more is 3-4-1.

This year, eight of Washington's 14 games have gone over the point total.

