Jets vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Washington Commanders (4-10) will try to halt their five-game losing streak as they are 3-point underdogs against the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This game has a point total of 37.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Jets can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Commanders. Before the Commanders meet the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.
Jets vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New York Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jets (-3)
|37
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Jets (-3)
|37.5
|-168
|+142
New York vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
Jets vs. Commanders Betting Insights
- New York's ATS record is 5-8-1 this season.
- The Jets are winless ATS (0-0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites this year.
- Five of New York's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).
- Washington is 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or more is 3-4-1.
- This year, eight of Washington's 14 games have gone over the point total.
