The Washington Commanders (4-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting with the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

The betting trends and insights for the Jets and Commanders can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Jets vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jets 3 37 -165 +140

Jets vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The average point total in New York's games this year is 38.4, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have registered a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jets have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played 12 games this season that have gone over 37 combined points scored.

Washington's games this year have had a 42.8-point total on average, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread five times in 14 games with a set spread.

This season, the Commanders have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

This season, Washington has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Jets vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jets 14.4 30 20.5 10 38.4 6 14 Commanders 20.1 23 30.2 32 42.8 12 14

Jets vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.

In New York's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Jets have been outscored by 86 points this season (6.1 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 142 points (10.1 per game).

Commanders

Washington is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

The Commanders have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Jets have been outscored by 86 points this season (6.1 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 142 points (10.1 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.4 39.0 37.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 22.0 21.7 ATS Record 5-8-1 4-4-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 3-5 1-3

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 42.8 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 25.0 24.4 ATS Record 5-8-1 0-5-1 5-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 0-3 3-4

