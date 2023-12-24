Jets vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Commanders (4-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting with the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
The betting trends and insights for the Jets and Commanders can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Jets vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jets
|3
|37
|-165
|+140
Jets vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The average point total in New York's games this year is 38.4, 1.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jets have registered a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Jets have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.
- New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have played 12 games this season that have gone over 37 combined points scored.
- Washington's games this year have had a 42.8-point total on average, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Commanders have covered the spread five times in 14 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Commanders have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.
- This season, Washington has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
Jets vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jets
|14.4
|30
|20.5
|10
|38.4
|6
|14
|Commanders
|20.1
|23
|30.2
|32
|42.8
|12
|14
Jets vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends
Jets
- New York has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three games.
- In New York's past three games, it has gone over the total once.
- The Jets have been outscored by 86 points this season (6.1 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 142 points (10.1 per game).
Commanders
- Washington is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three contests.
- The Commanders have hit the over twice in their past three contests.
- The Jets have been outscored by 86 points this season (6.1 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 142 points (10.1 per game).
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|38.4
|39.0
|37.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.9
|22.0
|21.7
|ATS Record
|5-8-1
|4-4-0
|1-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-9-0
|3-5-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-8
|3-5
|1-3
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|42.8
|42.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|25.0
|24.4
|ATS Record
|5-8-1
|0-5-1
|5-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-6-0
|4-2-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|0-3
|3-4
