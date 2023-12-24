Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MAAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

MAAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Canisius

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Overall Rank: 144th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
  • Last Game: L 78-70 vs High Point

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Iona

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 187th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
  • Last Game: W 85-65 vs Colgate

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Harvard
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Marist

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 201st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd
  • Last Game: L 60-56 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lehigh
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Quinnipiac

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 210th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
  • Last Game: W 78-60 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Saint Peter's

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 229th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
  • Last Game: W 73-70 vs Kean

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bucknell
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Mount St. Mary's

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 234th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
  • Last Game: W 87-59 vs LIU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Delaware State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Fairfield

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 242nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
  • Last Game: W 92-69 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

  • Opponent: Le Moyne
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Rider

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 296th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
  • Last Game: L 77-73 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Penn State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: B1G+

9. Niagara

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 321st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
  • Last Game: L 83-71 vs Syracuse

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Buffalo
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Manhattan

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 326th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
  • Last Game: L 77-71 vs Monmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wagner
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Siena

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-29
  • Overall Rank: 362nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
  • Last Game: L 71-67 vs Brown

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMass
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

