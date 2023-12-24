Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MAAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Canisius

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 23-6

6-6 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 78-70 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's

@ Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Iona

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-14

5-7 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: W 85-65 vs Colgate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Marist

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-9

7-3 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd

362nd Last Game: L 60-56 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: Lehigh

Lehigh Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

9-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: W 78-60 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-12

5-5 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: W 73-70 vs Kean

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucknell

@ Bucknell Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-14

5-7 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: W 87-59 vs LIU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Fairfield

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: W 92-69 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: Le Moyne

Le Moyne Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Rider

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 5-25

3-9 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th

218th Last Game: L 77-73 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: B1G+

9. Niagara

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-8 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: L 83-71 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Manhattan

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: L 77-71 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Wagner

Wagner Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Siena

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-29

2-10 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 362nd

362nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: L 71-67 vs Brown

Next Game