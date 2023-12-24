Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly MAAC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MAAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
MAAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Canisius
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: L 78-70 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Iona
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 85-65 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Marist
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd
- Last Game: L 60-56 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: W 78-60 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
- Last Game: W 73-70 vs Kean
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucknell
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: W 87-59 vs LIU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Fairfield
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 242nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: W 92-69 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game
- Opponent: Le Moyne
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Rider
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: L 77-73 vs Pennsylvania
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Penn State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: B1G+
9. Niagara
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: L 83-71 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Buffalo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Manhattan
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: L 77-71 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Wagner
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Siena
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 362nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: L 71-67 vs Brown
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
