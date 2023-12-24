Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly Women's MAAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MAAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
MAAC Power Rankings
1. Fairfield
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-1
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: W 82-58 vs Manhattan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stonehill
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Manhattan
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: W 66-55 vs LIU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hofstra
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
3. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: W 60-57 vs Rider
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Yale
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Canisius
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: W 65-59 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Iona
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: L 71-49 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rider
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. Niagara
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: L 103-52 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairfield
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Siena
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: L 71-51 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Manhattan
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: L 87-34 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryn Athyn College
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Rider
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: L 60-57 vs Quinnipiac
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lehigh
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Marist
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: L 74-61 vs Cornell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iona
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
11. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: W 69-58 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Quinnipiac
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
