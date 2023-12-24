Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MAAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Fairfield

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-1

9-1 | 27-1 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: W 82-58 vs Manhattan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stonehill

@ Stonehill Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Manhattan

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 25-4

7-3 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: W 66-55 vs LIU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hofstra

@ Hofstra Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

4-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: W 60-57 vs Rider

Next Game

Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Canisius

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: W 65-59 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Iona

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

5-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: L 71-49 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rider

@ Rider Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Niagara

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 16-14

5-7 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: L 103-52 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: Fairfield

Fairfield Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Siena

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

4-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: L 71-51 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: @ Manhattan

@ Manhattan Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-8 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: L 87-34 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: Bryn Athyn College

Bryn Athyn College Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Rider

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 5-24

2-8 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: L 60-57 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lehigh

@ Lehigh Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Marist

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-25

2-10 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: L 74-61 vs Cornell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-24

4-7 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: W 69-58 vs Hampton

Next Game