Who’s the Best Team in the Patriot League? See our Weekly Patriot League Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the Patriot League and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Patriot League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Colgate
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: L 85-65 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cornell
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Navy
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Opponent: William & Mary
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Bucknell
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: L 68-52 vs Merrimack
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Peter's
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. American
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: L 77-55 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMBC
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Lehigh
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: L 85-69 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marist
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Boston University
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 297th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: L 71-63 vs UMass-Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: Merrimack
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Loyola (MD)
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: W 91-57 vs Saint Mary's (MD)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Army
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: W 63-53 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Opponent: Merchant Marine
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Lafayette
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: L 78-60 vs Quinnipiac
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Holy Cross
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: L 74-72 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Opponent: Elms College
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
