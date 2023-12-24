Seeking an updated view of the Patriot League and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colgate

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 23-7

6-6 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 85-65 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Navy

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 15-13

3-7 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Opponent: William & Mary

William & Mary Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 16-15

3-9 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 68-52 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Peter's

Saint Peter's Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. American

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 17-13

5-7 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: L 77-55 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMBC

@ UMBC Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 11-16

2-8 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: L 85-69 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Boston University

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 14-16

4-8 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: L 71-63 vs UMass-Lowell

Next Game

Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 7-23

2-10 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 91-57 vs Saint Mary's (MD)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)

@ Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Army

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-9 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: W 63-53 vs UTSA

Next Game

Opponent: Merchant Marine

Merchant Marine Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Lafayette

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-27

1-11 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: L 78-60 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Holy Cross

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-27

2-10 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: L 74-72 vs Harvard

Next Game