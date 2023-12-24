With the New York Jets taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Randall Cobb a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb has collected 35 yards receiving on four catches with one TD this campaign, averaging 4.4 yards per game.

In one of eight games this season, Cobb has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Texans 1 1 15 1 Week 15 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0

