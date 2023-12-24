Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Sam Howell will be going toe to toe on December 24, when the New York Jets (5-9) and Washington Commanders (4-10) match up at MetLife Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Jets vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Trevor Siemian vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Trevor Siemian 2023 Stats Sam Howell 2 Games Played 14 48.7% Completion % 64.7% 176 (88) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,568 (254.9) 0 Touchdowns 19 2 Interceptions 15 8 (4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 265 (18.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Commanders Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Commanders are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 30.2 points per game (32nd in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, ceding the most passing yards in the NFL with 3,707 (264.8 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.7).

Against the run, the Commanders rank 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,676) and 14th in rushing TDs allowed (11).

Defensively, Washington is 19th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (57.1%) and 24th in third-down efficiency allowed (41.9%).

Jets Defensive Stats

