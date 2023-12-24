Tyler Conklin has a favorable matchup when his New York Jets play the Washington Commanders in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders concede 264.8 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Conklin has put together a 524-yard campaign thus far (37.4 yards receiving per game), hauling in 50 passes on 72 targets.

Conklin vs. the Commanders

Conklin vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Eight players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have surrendered a TD pass to 25 opposing players this year.

Six opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 264.8 yards per game this season, which ranks last in the NFL.

So far this season, the Commanders have conceded 32 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.3 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL defenses.

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Conklin Receiving Insights

Conklin, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 14 games this season.

Conklin has received 14.8% of his team's 487 passing attempts this season (72 targets).

He has 524 receiving yards on 72 targets to rank 75th in NFL play with 7.3 yards per target.

Having played 14 games this year, Conklin has not had a TD reception.

Conklin (five red zone targets) has been targeted 13.5% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

