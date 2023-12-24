The New York Jets and the Washington Commanders are set to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Conklin's 50 catches have yielded 524 yards (37.4 per game). He has been targeted 72 times.

Conklin, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0 Week 10 @Raiders 7 7 70 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 18 0 Week 12 Dolphins 5 4 33 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 3 35 0 Week 14 Texans 6 4 57 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 7 4 18 0

