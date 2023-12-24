In the Week 16 game between the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Xavier Gipson get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gipson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Xavier Gipson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Gipson has 15 receptions for 191 yards this year. He has been targeted 24 times, and posts 13.6 yards per game.

Gipson does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

He has one rushing TD in 10 games.

Xavier Gipson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 4 0 Week 6 Eagles 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 10 @Raiders 3 1 24 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Dolphins 2 2 15 0 Week 13 Falcons 6 5 77 0 Week 14 Texans 1 1 3 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 6 2 29 0

Rep Xavier Gipson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.