Zach Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wilson's stats can be found below.

Wilson's season stats include 2,271 passing yards (189.3 per game). He is 221-for-368 (60.1%), with eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions, and has 36 carries for 211 yards.

Zach Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 16 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 221 368 60.1% 2,271 8 7 6.2 36 211 0

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 14 21 140 1 1 4 6 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 12 27 170 1 3 5 36 0 Week 3 Patriots 18 36 157 0 0 1 1 0 Week 4 Chiefs 28 39 245 2 0 2 14 0 Week 5 @Broncos 19 26 199 0 1 3 26 0 Week 6 Eagles 19 33 186 0 0 4 15 0 Week 8 @Giants 17 36 240 1 0 4 25 0 Week 9 Chargers 33 49 263 0 0 2 7 0 Week 10 @Raiders 23 39 263 0 1 4 54 0 Week 11 @Bills 7 15 81 1 1 4 15 0 Week 14 Texans 27 36 301 2 0 3 12 0 Week 15 @Dolphins 4 11 26 0 0 0 0 0

