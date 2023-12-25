The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Bucks 117

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-1.6)

Knicks (-1.6) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.0

The Knicks sport a 15-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 39.1% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (53.6% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (65.5%).

The Bucks have a .786 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-6) this season while the Knicks have a .308 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-9).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively the Knicks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league (114.6 points per game). Defensively they are ninth (112 points allowed per game).

New York is sixth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.6) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.3).

At 23.6 assists per game, the Knicks are second-worst in the NBA.

New York is the fifth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.1) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.2).

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 10th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.