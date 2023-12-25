New York Giants receiver Daniel Bellinger has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 4:30 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 255.4 per game.

Bellinger has collected 173 receiving yards (to average 14.4 per game), hauling in 17 balls on 19 targets.

Bellinger vs. the Eagles

Bellinger vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 11.5 REC YPG / REC TD

Philadelphia has allowed six opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have conceded a TD pass to 27 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 255.4 passing yards the Eagles give up per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Eagles' defense is 31st in the NFL by conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (30 total passing TDs).

Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-118)

Bellinger Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Bellinger has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Bellinger has received 4.6% of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He averages 9.1 yards per target this season (173 yards on 19 targets).

Bellinger does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

Bellinger's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

