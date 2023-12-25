When the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 16 on Monday at 4:30 PM ET, will Daniel Bellinger get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Bellinger has 17 catches (on 19 targets) for 173 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per game.

Bellinger does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 3 3 43 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 34 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 3 38 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Packers 2 2 15 0 Week 15 @Saints 2 2 13 0

