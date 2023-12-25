New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton has a good matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 4:30 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 255.4 per game.

Slayton has 38 catches for a team-best 512 yards and one TD this campaign. He has been targeted 63 times.

Slayton vs. the Eagles

Slayton vs the Eagles (since 2021): 4 GP / 23.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 23.2 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 27 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 255.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is ranked 31st in the league with 30 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Slayton Receiving Insights

Slayton, in six of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Slayton has received 15.3% of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (63 targets).

He is averaging 8.1 yards per target (47th in NFL play), averaging 512 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

In one of 14 games this season, Slayton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Slayton has been targeted two times in the red zone (5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts).

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

