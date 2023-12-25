When Darius Slayton hits the gridiron for the New York Giants in their Week 16 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 4:30 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Slayton's 512 yards receiving (36.6 per game) are a team high. He has 38 receptions (63 targets) plus one TD.

Slayton has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 2 1 -1 0 Week 9 @Raiders 7 4 59 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 4 3 21 0 Week 11 @Commanders 5 4 82 1 Week 12 Patriots 3 2 16 0 Week 14 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 15 @Saints 8 4 63 0

