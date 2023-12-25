Darren Waller was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the New York Giants' Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (at 4:30 PM ET on Monday). If you're looking for Waller's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Waller has been targeted 57 times and has 40 catches for 424 yards (10.6 per reception) and one TD.

Darren Waller Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Lawrence Cager (DNP/groin): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Giants vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Waller 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 40 424 170 1 10.6

Waller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0 Week 7 Commanders 8 7 98 1 Week 8 Jets 2 1 4 0 Week 15 @Saints 6 4 40 0

