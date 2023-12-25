Will Darren Waller Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darren Waller was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the New York Giants' Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (at 4:30 PM ET on Monday). If you're looking for Waller's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Waller has been targeted 57 times and has 40 catches for 424 yards (10.6 per reception) and one TD.
Darren Waller Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Lawrence Cager (DNP/groin): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Giants vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Waller 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|40
|424
|170
|1
|10.6
Waller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|8
|6
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|7
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|86
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|7
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|8
|7
|98
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|6
|4
|40
|0
