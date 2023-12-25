Darren Waller has a good matchup when his New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 (Monday, 4:30 PM ET). The Eagles give up 255.4 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Waller has 40 grabs on 57 targets for 424 yards and one score, with an average of 47.1 yards per game.

Waller vs. the Eagles

Waller vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to 27 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is allowing 255.4 yards per contest this year, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 30 this season (2.1 per game).

Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Waller Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Waller has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Waller has received 13.9% of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (57 targets).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (69th in NFL play), averaging 424 yards on 57 passes thrown his way.

Waller has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With four red zone targets, Waller has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Waller's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

