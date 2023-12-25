Will Darren Waller cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Darren Waller score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Waller has reeled in 40 passes on 57 targets for 424 yards and one score, averaging 47.1 yards per game.

Waller, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Darren Waller Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0 Week 7 Commanders 8 7 98 1 Week 8 Jets 2 1 4 0 Week 15 @Saints 6 4 40 0

