Donte DiVincenzo will take the court for the New York Knicks on Monday at 12:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a 130-111 loss to the Bucks (his most recent action) DiVincenzo put up 11 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for DiVincenzo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.9 12.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.0 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 14.7 17.2 PR -- 12.9 15.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.1



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Bucks

DiVincenzo has taken 7.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.2% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 18.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

DiVincenzo's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.4.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 118.8 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are 16th in the NBA, allowing 26.2 per game.

The Bucks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 24 11 2 2 3 0 1 12/5/2023 17 7 1 2 1 0 0 11/3/2023 18 3 4 0 1 0 0

