Check out best bets as the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Eagles vs. Giants? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Eagles vs. Giants?

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (13.3 points) is a little tighter than the 14-point edge BetMGM gives to the Eagles, though the data still has them as the favorite.

The Eagles have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 90.5%.

The Eagles have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 9-2 in those games.

Philadelphia has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -950 or shorter.

The Giants have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

New York has been at least a +625 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Who will win? The Eagles or Giants? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+14)



New York (+14) The Eagles have covered the spread seven times in 14 games with a set spread.

The Giants have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-8-1).

In games it has played as 14-point underdogs or more, the Giants have an ATS record of 1-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Eagles vs. Giants matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Philadelphia and New York combine to average 4.4 less points per game than the total of 43.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 5.0 more points per game (48.5) than this game's total of 43.5 points.

Eagles games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (50%).

Out of the Giants' 14 games with a set total, four have hit the over (28.6%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

D'Andre Swift Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 64.0 4 14.9 1

Tommy DeVito Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 147.4 8 27.1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.