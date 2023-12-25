Gary Brightwell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New York Giants match up with the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Seeking Brightwell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the running game, Brightwell has season stats of nine rushes for 19 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.1 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on seven targets for 47 yards.

Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Giants have one other running back on the injury report this week: Matt Breida (LP/hamstring): 55 Rush Att; 151 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 16 Rec; 85 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Giants vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

Brightwell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 19 0 2.1 7 5 47 0

Brightwell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 5 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 5 0 2 31 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4 9 0 1 10 0

