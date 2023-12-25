Will Gary Brightwell Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gary Brightwell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New York Giants match up with the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Seeking Brightwell's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Gary Brightwell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Brightwell has season stats of nine rushes for 19 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.1 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on seven targets for 47 yards.
Keep an eye on Brightwell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Giants have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Matt Breida (LP/hamstring): 55 Rush Att; 151 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 16 Rec; 85 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Durham Smythe
- Click Here for Greg Dulcich
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
- Click Here for Michael Pittman Jr.
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
Giants vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brightwell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|19
|0
|2.1
|7
|5
|47
|0
Brightwell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|5
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|4
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.