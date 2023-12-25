The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the outing is 43 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Eagles take on the Giants. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Giants vs Eagles on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

The Eagles have led after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

The Eagles have won the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 9.6 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this season, the Giants have won the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

In 14 games this year, the Eagles have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is surrendering 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Giants' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

The Eagles have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Giants vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Giants have had the lead four times (3-1 in those games), have been behind nine times (2-7), and have been tied one time (0-1).

At the end of the first half, the Eagles have led six times and have been behind eight times.

2nd Half

This season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, been outscored in the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Eagles have won the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.4 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.2 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Eagles or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.