At Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, December 25, the Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants, starting at 4:30 PM ET. The Eagles should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Eagles are putting up 356.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, giving up 349.9 yards per game. The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 13.5 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 25th with 24.1 points surrendered per contest.

Giants vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Eagles by 13.5) Toss Up (43) Eagles 29, Giants 15

Giants Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has compiled a 5-8-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Giants have covered the spread once when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

New York games have hit the over four out of 14 times this year.

The over/under for this game is 2.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Giants games (40.2).

Eagles Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Eagles a 90.0% chance to win.

Philadelphia has put together a 6-5-3 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia and its opponent have combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

The total for this game is 43, 3.7 points fewer than the average total in Eagles games thus far this season.

Giants vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 25.6 24.4 30.5 29.2 22 20.8 New York 13.5 24.1 10.2 18.8 16 28.1

