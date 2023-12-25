Giants vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 16
The New York Giants' (5-9) injury report has 13 players listed ahead of a Monday, December 25 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4). It begins at 4:30 PM at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Giants' most recent game ended in a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles played the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, losing 20-17.
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Matt Breida
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Matt Peart
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DL
|Back
|Questionable
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Lawrence Cager
|TE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Carter Coughlin
|LB
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Nicholas Morrow
|LB
|Abdomen
|Questionable
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Pectoral
|Full Participation In Practice
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Landon Dickerson
|OG
|Thumb
|Out
|Cameron Jurgens
|OL
|Pectoral
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 16 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants have been sputtering offensively, ranking worst with 261.7 total yards per game. They have been better defensively, giving up 356.7 total yards per contest (25th-ranked).
- The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 13.5 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th with 24.1 points surrendered per contest.
- The Giants' passing game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 150.7 passing yards per game. They have been better on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 225.1 passing yards per contest (17th-ranked).
- New York has been struggling in run defense, ranking fourth-worst with 131.6 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, compiling 111 rushing yards per contest (15th-ranked).
- With 22 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) and 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) this season, the Giants rank seventh in the NFL with a turnover margin of +6.
Giants vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-900), Giants (+600)
- Total: 43 points
