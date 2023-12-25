The New York Giants' (5-9) injury report has 13 players listed ahead of a Monday, December 25 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4). It begins at 4:30 PM at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants' most recent game ended in a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles played the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, losing 20-17.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Breida RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Gary Brightwell RB Hamstring Questionable Matt Peart OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Back Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Knee Out Xavier McKinney S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Lawrence Cager TE Groin Questionable Carter Coughlin LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Jamie Gillan P Groin Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Calf Full Participation In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nicholas Morrow LB Abdomen Questionable Darius Slay CB Knee Out Zach Cunningham LB Knee Out Avonte Maddox CB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice DeVonta Smith WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Landon Dickerson OG Thumb Out Cameron Jurgens OL Pectoral Full Participation In Practice

Giants vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

Giants Season Insights

The Giants have been sputtering offensively, ranking worst with 261.7 total yards per game. They have been better defensively, giving up 356.7 total yards per contest (25th-ranked).

The Giants' offense has been bottom-five this season, putting up 13.5 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 25th with 24.1 points surrendered per contest.

The Giants' passing game has been sputtering, ranking worst in the NFL with 150.7 passing yards per game. They have been better on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 225.1 passing yards per contest (17th-ranked).

New York has been struggling in run defense, ranking fourth-worst with 131.6 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, compiling 111 rushing yards per contest (15th-ranked).

With 22 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) and 16 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) this season, the Giants rank seventh in the NFL with a turnover margin of +6.

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)

Eagles (-13.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-900), Giants (+600)

Eagles (-900), Giants (+600) Total: 43 points

