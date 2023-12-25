How to Watch Giants vs. Eagles on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) head into a matchup against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field on a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Giants Insights
- The Giants average 10.9 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Eagles surrender (24.4).
- The Giants collect 88.2 fewer yards per game (261.7) than the Eagles allow per contest (349.9).
- This season New York runs for 16.6 more yards per game (111) than Philadelphia allows (94.4).
- The Giants have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Giants Away Performance
- The Giants' average points scored (16) and conceded (28.1) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 13.5 and 24.1, respectively.
- The Giants' average yards gained (263.5) and conceded (414.4) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 261.7 and 356.7, respectively.
- New York's average passing yards gained (168.8) and conceded (264.9) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 150.7 and 225.1, respectively.
- The Giants rack up 94.8 rushing yards per game in away games (16.2 less than their overall average), and concede 149.5 away from home (17.9 more than overall).
- The Giants convert 30.7% of third downs on the road (1.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 45.4% away from home (9.3% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|New England
|W 10-7
|FOX
|12/11/2023
|Green Bay
|W 24-22
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 24-6
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Philadelphia
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.