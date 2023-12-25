The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) head into a matchup against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Giants Insights

The Giants average 10.9 fewer points per game (13.5) than the Eagles surrender (24.4).

The Giants collect 88.2 fewer yards per game (261.7) than the Eagles allow per contest (349.9).

This season New York runs for 16.6 more yards per game (111) than Philadelphia allows (94.4).

The Giants have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Giants Away Performance

The Giants' average points scored (16) and conceded (28.1) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 13.5 and 24.1, respectively.

The Giants' average yards gained (263.5) and conceded (414.4) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 261.7 and 356.7, respectively.

New York's average passing yards gained (168.8) and conceded (264.9) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 150.7 and 225.1, respectively.

The Giants rack up 94.8 rushing yards per game in away games (16.2 less than their overall average), and concede 149.5 away from home (17.9 more than overall).

The Giants convert 30.7% of third downs on the road (1.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 45.4% away from home (9.3% higher than overall).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 New England W 10-7 FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay W 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans L 24-6 FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 1/7/2024 Philadelphia - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.