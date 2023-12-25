Giants vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
According to bookmakers, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) are projected to stop their three-game losing streak as they are heavily favored by 13.5 points against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The game's point total is listed at 43.
Before the Eagles square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. As the Giants ready for this matchup against the Eagles, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-13.5)
|43
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-13.5)
|43
|-820
|+570
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 16 Odds
- Click here for Cardinals vs Bears
- Click here for Cowboys vs Dolphins
- Click here for Packers vs Panthers
- Click here for Bills vs Chargers
- Click here for Bengals vs Steelers
New York vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-8-1.
- As a 13.5-point underdog or greater, the Giants have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- There have been four New York games (out of 14) that hit the over this year.
- Philadelphia is 6-5-3 ATS this season.
- Seven of Philadelphia's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|-
|55.5 (-111)
|-
|18.5 (-111)
|-
|Darren Waller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|36.5 (-118)
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-118)
|-
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17.5 (-118)
|-
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-118)
|-
|Daniel Bellinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8.5 (-110)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.