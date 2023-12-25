According to bookmakers, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) are projected to stop their three-game losing streak as they are heavily favored by 13.5 points against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The game's point total is listed at 43.

Before the Eagles square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-13.5) 43 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-13.5) 43 -820 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Insights

New York's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-8-1.

As a 13.5-point underdog or greater, the Giants have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been four New York games (out of 14) that hit the over this year.

Philadelphia is 6-5-3 ATS this season.

Seven of Philadelphia's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Saquon Barkley - - 55.5 (-111) - 18.5 (-111) - Darren Waller - - - - 36.5 (-118) - Darius Slayton - - - - 26.5 (-118) - Jalin Hyatt - - - - 17.5 (-118) - Wan'Dale Robinson - - - - 30.5 (-118) - Daniel Bellinger - - - - 8.5 (-110) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.