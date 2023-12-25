The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

As the Eagles prepare for this matchup against the Giants, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Channel: FOX

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 13.5 43 -900 +575

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants and their opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in five of 14 games this season.

New York has a 40.2-point average over/under in their contests this season, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Giants are 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Giants have been the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

This season, New York has been at least a +575 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's outings this year have an average point total of 46.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have compiled a 6-5-3 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have won nine of their 11 games as moneyline favorites this season (81.8%).

Philadelphia has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 25.6 7 24.4 25 46.7 9 14 Giants 13.5 31 24.1 24 40.2 5 14

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York has two wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three games.

The Giants have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Giants are scoring more points in divisional games (15.5 points per game) than overall (13.5), but also conceding more in the division (28.8) than overall (24.1).

The Eagles have scored only 18 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by opponents by 149 total points (10.6 per game).

Eagles

Philadelphia is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall over its last three games.

In Philadelphia's past three games, it has hit the over once.

In divisional contests, the Eagles are averaging 28.3 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 25.6 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are surrendering 29.5 points per game in divisional games compared to 24.4 points per game in all games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents by only 18 points this season (1.2 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 149 points on the year (10.6 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.2 39 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.3 25.5 ATS Record 5-8-1 3-2-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-3 1-6

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 47.5 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 26 25.4 ATS Record 6-5-3 2-2-2 4-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 5-1-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 5-0 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

