The New York Knicks, with Immanuel Quickley, face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Quickley posted seven points in a 130-111 loss versus the Bucks.

In this article, we look at Quickley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.7 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 1.9 Assists -- 2.6 1.9 PRA -- 20.1 15.7 PR -- 17.5 13.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Quickley has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.6% of his team's total makes.

Quickley is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 118.8 points per game.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are 16th in the league, giving up 26.2 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have given up 12 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 22 7 2 1 1 0 0 12/5/2023 19 7 1 3 1 0 0 11/3/2023 22 14 3 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.