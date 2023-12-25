Isaiah Hartenstein plus his New York Knicks teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

Hartenstein put up 12 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-111 loss against the Bucks.

In this article, we dig into Hartenstein's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.1 7.3 Rebounds 9.5 6.8 10.3 Assists -- 1.4 2.1 PRA -- 14.3 19.7 PR -- 12.9 17.6



Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Bucks

Hartenstein is responsible for attempting 4.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.0 per game.

Hartenstein's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.4 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.8 points per game.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks are the 16th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 33 12 13 1 0 0 1 12/5/2023 18 4 7 5 0 2 0 11/3/2023 18 4 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.