When Isaiah Hodgins suits up for the New York Giants in their Week 16 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 4:30 PM ET), will he score a touchdown?

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has put up 176 yards (on 17 catches) with three TDs. He's been targeted 28 times, resulting in 14.7 yards per game.

Hodgins has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0 Week 9 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 2 22 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 12 1 Week 14 Packers 2 2 22 1 Week 15 @Saints 1 0 0 0

