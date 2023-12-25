Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 130-111 loss against the Bucks, Brunson totaled 36 points and seven assists.

We're going to look at Brunson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.6 26.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.5 Assists 6.5 5.9 6.8 PRA -- 35.5 37.9 PR -- 29.6 31.1 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.4



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 21.2% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.1 per contest.

He's connected on 3.0 threes per game, or 22.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.8 points per contest, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks concede 26.2 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 37 36 3 7 3 1 0 12/5/2023 34 24 3 6 0 0 1 11/3/2023 42 45 5 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.