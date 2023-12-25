Will Jalin Hyatt find his way into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 16 on Monday at 4:30 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has caught 19 passes on 34 targets for 343 yards, averaging 31.2 yards per game.

Having played 11 games this year, Hyatt has not tallied a TD reception.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 2 19 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Patriots 6 5 109 0 Week 14 Packers 3 2 13 0 Week 15 @Saints 3 0 0 0

