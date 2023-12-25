Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hart, in his last game, had two points in a 130-111 loss to the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Hart's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.6 7.4 Rebounds -- 5.7 5.0 Assists -- 2.8 3.1 PRA -- 16.1 15.5 PR -- 13.3 12.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Hart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Hart has made 3.0 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Hart's Knicks average 100.4 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 118.8 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.2 assists per game, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Hart vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 26 2 2 3 0 0 1 12/5/2023 26 11 4 1 1 0 3 11/3/2023 36 6 10 5 0 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.