The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will visit Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (16-12) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, December 25, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Julius Randle vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1125.5 1436.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.2 53.2 Fantasy Rank 4 21

Buy Antetokounmpo and Randle gear on Fanatics!

Julius Randle vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle gets the Knicks 22.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks put up 114.6 points per game (15th in league) while allowing 112 per outing (ninth in NBA). They have a +71 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

New York prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It pulls down 45.6 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 41.3.

The Knicks connect on 13.1 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 37.8% rate (eighth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

New York has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.1 (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (16th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.5 points, 5.6 assists and 10.9 boards per game, shooting 60.1% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

The Bucks have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 118.8 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

Milwaukee ranks 10th in the league at 44.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44 its opponents average.

The Bucks make 14.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc (third-best in the NBA). They are making 2.3 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 34.8%.

Milwaukee loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.1 (16th in the league) while its opponents average 12.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Julius Randle vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 2.9 6.5 Usage Percentage 28.8% 34% True Shooting Pct 55.4% 64.1% Total Rebound Pct 14.8% 17.4% Assist Pct 22.7% 27.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.