At Madison Square Garden on Monday, December 25, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) aim to extend a seven-game winning run when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) at 12:00 PM ET. The game airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Bucks matchup.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 124.6 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 118.8 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.6 points per game (15th in NBA) and give up 112.0 per outing (eighth in league).

The two teams combine to score 239.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 230.8 points per game combined, 10.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

New York has covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

Knicks and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Bucks +450 +170 -

