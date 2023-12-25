Knicks vs. Bucks December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 points per game, sixth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) travel to face Jalen Brunson (24.8, 15th) and the New York Knicks (12-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bucks (-4.5)
- Total: 224.5
- TV: ESPN
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle generates 21.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Knicks.
- On a per-game basis, Brunson gets the Knicks 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley is putting up 15 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- Josh Hart is putting up 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo posts 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game.
- Damian Lillard posts 25.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).
- Bobby Portis averages 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
- Malik Beasley posts 12.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 46% from downtown (ninth in league) with 3 made treys per game.
Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Knicks
|122.1
|Points Avg.
|112
|118.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.7
|49.8%
|Field Goal %
|45%
|38.3%
|Three Point %
|37.7%
