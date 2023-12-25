A pair of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2 points per game, sixth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) travel to face Jalen Brunson (24.8, 15th) and the New York Knicks (12-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Favorite: Bucks (-4.5)

Bucks (-4.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 TV: ESPN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle generates 21.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Knicks.

On a per-game basis, Brunson gets the Knicks 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 15 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Josh Hart is putting up 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo posts 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard posts 25.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).

Bobby Portis averages 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Malik Beasley posts 12.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 46% from downtown (ninth in league) with 3 made treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Knicks 122.1 Points Avg. 112 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 108.7 49.8% Field Goal % 45% 38.3% Three Point % 37.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.