The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 241.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 241.5 points in six of 28 games this season.

New York has had an average of 226.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 14.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New York is 15-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 48.3% 124.6 239.2 118.8 230.8 236.5 Knicks 6 21.4% 114.6 239.2 112 230.8 224.0

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total seven times.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).

The Knicks' 114.6 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 118.8 the Bucks give up.

New York has put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 9-3 overall record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Knicks and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 15-13 3-8 15-13 Bucks 13-16 11-14 19-10

Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights

Knicks Bucks 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 124.6 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-11 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-4 112 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 14-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 15-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

