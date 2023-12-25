Knicks vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is set at 241.5.
Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|241.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 241.5 points in six of 28 games this season.
- New York has had an average of 226.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 14.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- New York is 15-13-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
Knicks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|48.3%
|124.6
|239.2
|118.8
|230.8
|236.5
|Knicks
|6
|21.4%
|114.6
|239.2
|112
|230.8
|224.0
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total seven times.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).
- The Knicks' 114.6 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 118.8 the Bucks give up.
- New York has put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 9-3 overall record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.
Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|15-13
|3-8
|15-13
|Bucks
|13-16
|11-14
|19-10
Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Bucks
|114.6
|124.6
|15
|2
|9-3
|13-11
|9-3
|20-4
|112
|118.8
|8
|23
|14-9
|5-5
|15-8
|9-1
