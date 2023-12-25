The New York Knicks (16-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) on Monday, December 25 at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off at 12:00 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Bucks took down the Knicks 130-111 Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 28 points, while Jalen Brunson scored 36 for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jericho Sims C Out Ankle 1.6 1.7 0.2 DaQuan Jeffries SG Questionable Illness 1.1 0.5 0.2 Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -4.5 224.5

