The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bucks have allowed to their opponents.

New York is 10-2 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.

The Knicks score just 4.2 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Bucks allow (118.8).

New York has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Knicks are averaging fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than on the road (115.1). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (108.1) than on the road (114.6).

This season the Knicks are collecting more assists at home (23.7 per game) than on the road (23.5).

Knicks Injuries