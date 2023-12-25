Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Monday's over/under for Randle is 24.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 9.5 is lower than his over/under on Monday (8.5).

Randle averages 5.0 assists, 0.5 more than Monday's over/under.

Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 27.5 points. That's 1.9 more than his season average of 25.6.

He has pulled down 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 17.5-point over/under set for RJ Barrett on Monday is 0.8 less than his scoring average on the season (18.3).

He pulls down 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Barrett's assists average -- 2.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -156)

Antetokounmpo's 30.5 points per game average is 1.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 10.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (10.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Monday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 25.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

He has averaged 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Lillard's assists average -- 7.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Monday's over/under.

He makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (3.5).

